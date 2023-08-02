Actress Neena Gupta is one of the biggest food lovers on Instagram. She often shares glimpses of the amazing food she enjoys at home and while on vacation. The celebrated actress recently travelled to Europe with her husband after which she came home and relished some of her favourite desi meals including moong dal salad and tinda with rassa. Currently, she is in Kerala shooting for her upcoming film. She shared a video of a delicious nimbu pani made in a unique style that will surprise you. Take a look:

"New way of making Nimbu Pani," wrote Neena Gupta in the caption of the post. In the video, she showed a unique way of making the yummy summer treat. Usually, the drink is prepared by simply mixing water with sugar and lemon juice. However, in this video from Kerala shared by Neena Gupta, the drink was prepared in a mixer-grinder for some extra froth. Sugar and water were blended together for some time until the sugar dissolved. Then, rather than lemon juice, whole lemons were added to the same mixer. Thus, the juice from the lemons was directly mixed into the nimbu pani. Meanwhile, the lemon peels were strained out before serving!

The interesting way of making nimbu pani grabbed eyeballs online. Many of Neena Gupta's followers enquired about the exact location and area where the video was shot. A couple of people wondered if the lemon peels would add a bitter taste to the drink. "The flavour of lemon rind is super refreshing. Best drink for a hot day," clarified a user.

What did you think of the nimbu pani video shared by Neena Gupta? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the anthology 'Lust Stories 2' which was released on OTT. Apart from this, Neena Gupta will next be seen in 'Metro In Dino' with an ensemble cast.