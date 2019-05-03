It's How Coffee Makes You Feel And Not Its Taste That Prompts You To Pick A Cup, Says Stud

Do you like dark roast coffee, or occasionally enjoy a chilled glass of beer? Your preferences may actually depend on how the drink makes you feel rather than how it tastes reveals a genome-based study.For the study, the researchers searched for variations in our taste genes that could explain our beverage preferences. According to researchers, understanding those preferences may indicate ways to intervene in people's diets. The study published in the journal Human Molecular Genetics, that taste preferences for bitter or sweet beverages are not based on variations in our taste genes but rather genes related to the psychoactive properties of these beverages







"People like the way coffee and alcohol make them feel. That's why they drink it. It's not the taste," said Marilyn Cornelis, Assistant Professor at Northwestern University Feinberg's School of Medicine.





For the study the beverages were categorised into a bitter-tasting group and a sweet-tasting group.





The bitter category included coffee, tea, grapefruit juice, beer, red wine and liquor.





About 336,000 individuals were asked to fill questionnaires asking them to report what they ate and drank over the past 24 hours.







The team did a genome-wide association study of bitter beverage consumption and of sweet beverage consumption.





"To our knowledge, this is the first genome-wide association study of beverage consumption based on taste perspective.

"It's also the most comprehensive genome-wide association study of beverage consumption to date," said Victor Zhong, the study's lead author.





According to the researcher Marilyn Cornelis, the study highlights important behavior-reward components to beverage choice and adds to our understanding of the link between genetics and beverage consumption -- and the potential barriers to intervening in people's diets.









