Weight loss is a task easier said than done. We all strive to eat healthy, follow a nutritious weight-loss diet and shed those extra kilos. Sometimes, we wonder if it is possible to lose weight without compromising on our favourite foods. Wouldn't it be the ideal situation if we could binge to our heart's delight and eat all the tasty food, and still manage to lose weight? Vada pav, for instance, is an extremely popular street-style delight that is popular across age groups. A deep-fried aloo bonda is sandwiched between two fluffy pav buns and slathered with green chutney. Is it possible to consume vada pav on a weight loss diet? Recently, an expert revealed the simple solution to this dilemma.





Popular dietitian Garima took to her Instagram handle @dietitiangarima to answer the question of whether vada pav can be eaten on a weight loss diet. Referring to it as a 'dietitian-style' vada pav, she said that it was a popular snack in Maharashtra and especially Mumbai. Not many people realised that this humble snack could actually be quite calorie-heavy. But is it necessary to give up eating vada pav entirely on a weight loss diet? Definitely not! She made a number of suggestions and tips to make vada pav healthy and suitable for a weight loss diet.





Vada pav can easily be consumed on a weight-loss diet too. Photo: iStock

Here's how vada pav can be made weight loss-friendly and healthy:

One of the biggest reasons why vada pav is calorie-heavy is that the aloo bonda is deep-fried. However, it can easily be air-fried without much hassle. "Don't deep fry the pav, rather just heat them up with little or negligible fat content," wrote the dietitian in the Instagram post. She further shared a recipe for making a healthy air-fried bonda at home. Basically, the entire process was the same as usual aloo bonda, just that the consistency of the batter was kept smooth and thick so that it would not drip in the air fryer. She recommended cooking it at 390 degrees Fahrenheit or 200 degree Celsius for 12-14 minutes. The expert suggested using a besan batter for frying the bonda. Besan or chickpea flour is a good source of protein and would make the bonda much healthier. Further, the dietitian said that paneer could be added to the bonda to up the protein quotient. Rather than using coriander leaves for chutney, use mint leaves instead. This will make the vada pav chutney more weight loss friendly and healthier.

So, indulge in your favourite vada pav without worrying about your health or derailing your weight loss goals!

