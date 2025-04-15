Litti chokha is a traditional delicacy of the Bihari cuisine, relished across many parts of India. The dish comprising stuffed and baked whole wheat dough balls is served with a mashed vegetable (chokha) side. Let's agree — the rustic flavour of these sattu-atta balls grilled to perfection is simply irresistible. It seems that litti chokha is making a mark on the global culinary map as well. Recently, Japan's Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Keiichi Ono, took foodies by surprise when he shared a picture of himself on social media enjoying litti chokha during his visit to India.





The photo captures Keiichi Ono at a restaurant, relishing what appears to be authentic Bihari dishes. Arranged beautifully on the table is a bowl of rice, curd, fish fry, and a type of chokha. There's also a separate bowl of laung lata — a traditional, crispy and juicy Bihari dessert, coated with sugar syrup. What caught the attention of food enthusiasts was Keiichi Ono having a scrumptious bite of litti chokha. Did he love the delicacy? Well, his smile said it all.

Keiichi Ono's side note read, “Namaste Bihar! Finally had the chance to try the world-famous Littu Chokha.” Showcasing his perfect Bihari dialect, the Japanese Ambassador added, “Gajab Swaad Ba” which translates to “Great taste”.





The internet was quick to react to the post.





“Try other delicacies too in my state…especially sweets…” suggested a foodie.

To this, another pointed out, “Longlata is already on his plate.”

"I am tempted to eat this now," confessed a litti chokha lover.

This foodie recommended, “trying the Champaran-style mutton from Bihar. It is a delicious dish that you won't regret experiencing!”

Listing some more items, an individual wrote, “Kon'nichiwa. Do Try Idli and Masala Dosa next. Famous Rice dishes here.”

“Just like the flavours of litti chokha, Bihar has a deep spiritual and cultural relation with Japan, being the land of Lord Buddha, it has long shared a sacred bond with Japan. Bihar warmly welcomes more meaningful partnerships in the journey ahead, " read a heartfelt remark.

So, are you craving litti chokha now?