Celebrated Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently announced his retirement from all international and domestic forms of the game. Fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate his illustrious career and paying tributes to him on social media. Amul, the popular dairy brand, also honoured Dhawan with a special topical. It includes a reference to the opener's popular nickname, "Gabbar". The moniker is actually a nod to the villain Gabbar Singh from the famous Bollywood film, Sholay. In the past, Dhawan revealed that he used to shout dialogues from the film to his teammates while playing in the Ranji Trophy. He was given the nickname then and over time, fans began to endearingly call him the same.

Amul's topical depicts Dhawan with one arm raised holding a bat, which seems like a wave to the viewer. The text on top reads, "Yeh Gabbar Toh Hero Tha" ["This Gabbar Was A Hero"]. Amul also played on his name to add a fun twist to the topical. The text at the bottom of the illustration reads, "Dhawan And Only". In this case, "Dhawan" is a play on "The One". In the caption, the brand wrote, "#Amul Topical: Talented left-handed Indian opener hangs up his boots!"











Amul frequently shares cricket-related topicals. Before this, the brand posted illustrations during the two World Cup tournaments. Last year, it had also paid tribute to Virat Kohli when he clocked his 50th ODI century. The text on topical read, "VI'R AT THE TOP!" Amul played around with Virat Kohli's name and merged it with "We are at the top". Check out the full story here.

