If you haven't heard about Jennifer Garner's Pretend Cooking Show on Instagram, you might be living under a rock. The actress shares mouth-watering recipes with her 17 million followers, and the latest one? Rosemary focaccia. Honestly, who doesn't love focaccia? This one's based on author Alexandra Stafford's simple recipe, and Jennifer herself calls it, "#PretendCookingShow: Rosemary Focaccia. This recipe is a gift you give your future self, even if, along the way, you somehow sc*ew it up. Best, Easiest Focaccia Bread by Alexandra Stafford."



Ingredients:

4 cups all-purpose flour or bread flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons instant yeast

2 cups lukewarm water

Butter/cooking spray for greasing

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Flaky sea salt

1-2 teaspoons rosemary leaves

Method:

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and yeast. Add water and mix with a rubber spatula until the liquid is absorbed and the ingredients form a sticky dough ball. Rub the dough's surface lightly with olive oil. Cover with a damp tea towel, cloth bowl cover, or plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 12 hours, or up to three days. Line a 9×13-inch pan with parchment paper or grease with butter/nonstick spray. Pour 2 tablespoons of olive oil into the centre of the pan. Deflate the dough by pulling it toward the centre and rolling it in the oil. Let it rest for 3-4 hours, depending on your kitchen's temperature. (No need to cover for this step.) Preheat the oven to 425°F with a rack in the middle. If you're using rosemary, sprinkle it on top of the dough. Pour 2 tablespoons of olive oil over the dough, then rub your hands in the oil to coat it. Press deep dimples into the dough with all your fingers. If necessary, gently stretch the dough to fill the pan. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the bottom is golden and crispy. Transfer the focaccia to a cooling rack and let it cool for 10 minutes. And there you have it-your delicious rosemary focaccia is ready!