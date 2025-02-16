Tea is one of the most popular beverages enjoyed by people worldwide. Whether sipped by itself or paired with delicious snacks, there are endless ways to enjoy it. The concept of high tea refers to a small meal consumed between lunch and dinner. It typically features tea accompanied by cookies, muffins and sandwiches. Turns out, actor Jennifer Winget also enjoys tea-time treats in a fusion between British style and Indian cuisine.





The actress recently shared a post on Instagram showcasing her high tea indulgence. She was seen enjoying a cup of herbal tea with chocolate cookies and tarts. As the slides continued, a three-tiered tray appeared. The top tier featured what seemed to be fried fritters and small cakes, the middle tier held a salad, savoury pastries and tikkis, while the bottom tier displayed more snacks, including what looked like an egg pakora. A plate of pani puri was also spotted on her table.





The caption of her post read, "Sunday well served!"







Not too long ago, Jennifer Winget was seen indulging in some delicious macarons. The actress shared a picture of herself biting into the decadent dessert – one strawberry and one chocolate.





"Still reeling in from the celebrations ...clearly!!! Heyyyy Macar-ona!" she captioned the image. Her clever wordplay on the classic Spanish celebratory song "Hey Macarena" definitely caught attention.







We cannot wait to see what Jennifer Winget enjoys next. Her high tea spread looked absolutely delightful and delicious.