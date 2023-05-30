Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas has won over the hearts of Indians with his love for all things desi. Be it dancing to Bollywood beats or celebrating Indian festivals, Jonas has checked it all off his bucket list. It seems that Priyanka Chopra's influence has rubbed off on him in terms of food as well! In a recent video, Nick Jonas was asked to choose between various Indian food items, including samosa versus spring roll. His responses will truly win you over. Watch the video here:

The clip was shared on Instagram by BBC Asian Network and was part of a podcast called Breakfast Show with Nikita Kanda. Titled 'This or That' with Nick Jonas, the host was shooting rapid-fire questions to the 'National Jiju'. "Cha or chai," was the first question, between which Jonas chose the latter. Next up, he was asked to pick between Jalebi and Gulab Jamun. He thought for a minute, then answered Jalebi. Then, the anchor asked Nick Jonas to pick between two popular snacks - samosa and spring roll. Jonas was quite clear - he chose samosa without an ounce of doubt in his voice!

Nick Jonas' question-answer video went viral on Instagram reels, raking in over 3.6 million views and 221k likes. Hundreds of Indian users reacted to it in the comments section. Several said that Nick Jonas was a true Indian and a food-lover if he appreciated a good samosa. "Nick is once again raising the bar for white guys trying to date brown people," wrote one user. A few others also appreciated his Indian accent and the way he was pronouncing Hindi foods and words. "When he says Chai, jalebi and Samosa, it sounds desi. No American accent" said a user.

What did you think of the video featuring Nick Jonas? Tell us in the comments.