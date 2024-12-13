Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's foodie updates never fail to create a buzz. This time, Anushka treated us to not one but two drool-worthy pictures featuring delicious food and, of course, the love of her life. Wondering what was on their plate? Head over to Anushka's Instagram Stories to see for yourself. The first snap shows a partially eaten patty with a tempting side of fries. Captioning the picture, Sharma wrote, "Best day ever!" The duo enjoyed this meal at Bluey's World Brisbane, a popular spot for kids in Australia. It is safe to guess they were there with their little ones, Vamika and Akaay.

Watch Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story below:

It gets even better with the second picture. How, you ask? Well, the next frame features Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli channelling their inner Bluey fans as Bandit and Chilli, characters from the beloved cartoon. They are wearing adorable headbands, and Virat is cheekily holding a fry. Keeping it short and sweet, Anushka wrote, “Bandit and Chilli.” Honestly, this playful moment is just too cute to miss.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are true foodies. In November, the duo visited a Mumbai restaurant called Benne Dosa. The restaurant's official page shared some fun moments from their visit. In one picture, the couple posed with the staff. Another photo showed a dosa outlet cap signed by Virat, followed by a glimpse of their food receipt, though it was a bit blurry. The last picture brought a funny twist. It revealed that one of the staff members, Dinesh, wasn't on duty that day and missed meeting the star duo. To cheer him up, his photo was cleverly edited into the group picture with a playful caption that read, “POV: the one day you miss school. (Dinesh was very sad he wasn't on shift today, so we photoshopped him in).” Click here for the full story.

Do you also love Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's foodie shenanigans?