Bipasha Basu's Latest Cooking Experiment On Karan Singh Grover Looks Super Healthy! (See Pic)

Highlights Bipasha Basu is fond of cooking healthy food

Biapasha cooked a super healthy quinoa and veggies dish for Karan Singh

This isn't the first time that Bipasha has dazzled us with her cooking

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu loves cooking and her Instagram page is a reflection of her love for food. The same goes for her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover, who is often seen sharing pictures of meals cooked by Basu. The couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in Goa, in May this year, have a huge fan following. In keeping with the spirit of their 'monkey love', the couple had celebrated their anniversary with an adorable cake, which had monkey figurines on it. The good-looking duo is constantly giving us 'couple goals' through their shenanigans and flamboyant love. However, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are also fitness influencers and their workout videos are a source of constant inspiration to fans and followers.





This week Bipasha Basu decided to experiment with some healthy ingredients, and her husband Karan Singh Grover was the one who was her 'guinea pig'. Bipasha shared a picture of her innovative and healthy invention on her Instagram stories and honestly, the dish looks like something we would definitely want to re-create at home.





Have a look:











Doesn't that look simply amazing? "Red quinoa with chicken and vegetables.. my poor hubby.. my constant guinea pig.. eats everything I cook so happily," Bipasha wrote on the picture. This isn't the only time that Bipasha has dazzled us with her cooking skills though. Earlier this year, Karan had gushed about the 'cutest chef ever' Bipasha Basu, when she had served him some homemade chicken and prawn khao suey.





That looks amazing too, doesn't it? No wonder Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are so much in love. A couple who eats together, stays together after all! Bipasha loves Bengali food and often shares pictures of meals cooked by her mother on her Instagram page. However, the diva sticks to healthy home-cooked meals for the most part. Looking as fit and fabulous as she does, takes time and effort after all!







