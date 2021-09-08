The relationship of a sibling is quite unique and different from any other. Your siblings have seen you grow and become who you are today, making this bond extremely special. The festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated recently to celebrate this unique bond, but Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's celebrations lasted even beyond the festival. The sister duo spent some quality time together recently with some delicious coffee by their side. In an Instagram story posted by Karisma Kapoor, we can see their hands clinking together two mugs of coffee. Take a look:

(Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Enjoys Hot Cup Of Coffee: 5 Coffee Recipes To Try)





The sister duo had coordinated coffee mugs, which they clinked together in the short boomerang video. Rain-soaked windows made for the perfect background to the special evening."Karishma, Corona aur Coffee," wrote the actress in Hindi along with the Instagram story. Kareena Kapoor Khan too reshared the story on her handle.

This is not the first time we have seen the Kapoor sisters enjoying coffee together. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor both are ardent fans of their morning cup of Joe, and we have seen proof on several occasions. Karisma Kapoor keeps sharing coffee memes and relatable content for her coffee-loving followers. Kareena Kapoor too indulges in coffee every now and then, as we could see in her Reels video. Take a look:

"Breakfast with Beboo," she captioned the Reels video. We could see her soaking in the morning sun while on vacation, sipping a frothy Cappuccino.





Apart from being consumed as a beverage, coffee can also be used in a number of recipes. If you want to try something new and creative with the divine drink, we have just what you need. Click here for 5 fun recipes made with coffee as the main ingredient.