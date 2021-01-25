Karisma Kapoor's 'Wrecked' Cheesecake Pic Is What Every Good Party Looks Like

Sundays are meant for indulgence, and the Kapoor family indeed did.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan spent some quality time with family this Sunday. The duo had lunch together with the Kapoor family and friends, and the delicious food they had indeed made us envious of the sumptuous feast. "Thank you for my yummy lunch," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing a click of the food in her Instagram stories. We could spot some vegetarian Yellow Thai Curry, Chilli Garlic Basil Rice Noodles, Meso-grilled Tofu with vegetables and dark chocolate truffles. If you're drooling already, wait till you see the picture that Karisma Kapoor shared on her Instagram handle. Karisma Kapoor offered a glimpse of a delicious cheesecake, which the Kapoor family devoured at the family lunch. Take a look:





No family meal is complete without dessert, and the Kapoor family too believes in this motto. The delicious family lunch was finished off with a delectable caramel cheesecake which seemed to be made with Lotus Biscoff biscuits. However, the picture of the cheesecake was what we truly enjoyed. The divine cheesecake was so delicious, that the Kapoors dug into it right away. Rather than cutting it into neat slices, the cake was eaten in an absolutely messy way with the top layer completely destroyed. "Wrecked," laughed Karisma Kapoor in the caption of the photograph along with a few tongue emojis. How relatable, right?

It seems that cheesecakes are quite popular with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt and herself. The five of them were at Kareena Kapoor Khan's apartment in Fortune Heights, Mumbai and they were celebrating the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan would soon be moving to a new home situated close to their old apartment. "It's been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings," she wrote in the caption. We could spot a delicious Caramel Custard and a Lotus Biscoff cheesecake on the table in front of the ladies. Take a look:





Here's hoping to see more snippets from Karisma and Kareena Kapoor's foodie diaries featuring delicious cheesecakes. What is your favourite cheesecake flavour? Tell us in the comments below!







