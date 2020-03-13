Karisma Kapoor's Son Kiaan Gets A Birthday Cake That Would Make Anyone Jealous

Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan's birthday was on 13th March, 2020.

Karisma Kapoor is the super fit and svelte actress. Her fitness and diet regime is the picture of envy for many. She has reinvented herself with the times and has made her digital debut with the Alt Balaji series 'Mentalhood', based on the experiences of motherhood that different mothers experience. Karisma Kapoor herself is mother to two children, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Kiaan Raj Kapoor turned 10 years old on 13th March 2020, and his birthday cake piqued our attention. Take a look:





"Happy Birthday My Jaan," read the birthday message by Karisma Kapoor for her younger son. The actress shared the picture of the delicious looking cake on her Instagram stories. Kiaan Raj Kapoor's birthday cake was made with brightly coloured blue and red fondant, with black fondant in the middle. One side of the cake was lined with ten candles, plus an extra one for good luck! The words 'Happy 10th Birthday Kiaan' featured prominently on the cake. The whole cake was shaped like a Gameboy console, which is a much-loved gadget among teenagers for playing video games on.

We bet this cake was a dream come true for Kiaan Raj Kapoor! The thoughtfully designed cake would truly be the picture of envy for many people eyeing it. In fact, Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapoor celebrated her 15th birthday on 11th March, 2020. Her birthday celebrations too featured a lavish chocolate cake oozing layers of chocolatey goodness. There was also a balloon that read 'Have A Magical Day' on Samaira Kapoor's birthday. "Happy birthday to my baby girl," Karisma Kapoor had written on her Instagram stories. We hope to see more such glimpses of the Kapoor childrens' birthday celebrations!







