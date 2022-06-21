After two long years of the pandemic, things are finally returning to some form of normalcy. Travel restrictions are being eased out and people are returning to their favourite destinations across the world. Our favourite Bollywood celebrities are also embarking on vacations and travelling to the cities that they sorely missed in the lockdown period. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such celebrity who recently took some time out of her busy schedule to go for a vacation to London. The actress recently shared a picture from London, where she let her hair down and enjoyed a cup of coffee at her go-to coffee place. Can you guess which one it was? Take a look:

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Afternoon Snack Is All Things Colourful And Healthy)





Kareena Kapoor Khan is an ardent coffee lover and this picture of hers was clearly proof. The actress revealed that she had been waiting for the past two years to have coffee at her favourite spot in London, called Pret A Manger. "Waited two years for you baby. Pret. #Sipping my coffee. Coffee Lover," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in the caption. She also seemed to be relishing a quick snack with her delicious cuppa.





The coffee joint that Kareena Kapoor Khan called her go-to in London is named 'Pret A Manger'. It is a popular chain based in the UK, and the first outlet had opened in 1986 in London itself. Freshly made food that you can eat on the go along with organic coffee is what they specialise in. The chain has made its way to multiple international locations including Singapore and Germany.





We would definitely love to know more about Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite restaurants and eateries! Those who follow the actress closely would know that she is not just a big coffee lover, but also a huge foodie. Recently, Kareena Kapoor enjoyed some crispy French fries while shooting for her film in the hills. "When it's freezing ...you know what to do ...French fries oh put chaat masala and red chilli on it ....ufffff," she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has recently wrapped up shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's feature film, 'The Devotion of Suspect X' alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' slated to release on August 11, 2022.