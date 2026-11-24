Lassi is one of India's most loved drinks, often enjoyed plain, sweet, or flavoured with fruits and dry fruits. A food vendor in Pune has given this traditional favourite an unusual twist by pairing it with kalakand, a popular Indian milk-based sweet. The unique combination brings together the creamy texture of lassi and the rich sweetness of kalakand.





The video shared on Instagram shows the making of the dessert-infused drink. The clip begins with the vendor holding a generous slab of kalakand and cutting it off in pieces. He then pours lassi from a large metal pot into a smaller bowl nestled in ice and stirs it.





The chilled lassi is ladled into a serving glass. A piece of kalakand is carefully placed into the glass, followed by a spoonful of malai, crushed nuts and rose syrup. The man dips the spoon in the glass and mixes the layers, enjoying the thick beverage.

Also Read: Video: Sameera Reddy's Jaipur Food Trail Features Lassi, Kachoris And Ghevar

The unusual combination divided food lovers online, with some appreciating the creativity behind bringing two popular Indian treats together. Others shared that adding a dense milk-based sweet to an already creamy drink made it unnecessarily heavy and overly sweet.





One user wrote, "Elixir of Life." Another added, "Just looking at this video, I felt as if mera aaj ka workout waste gaya. Can't imagine having such virudhh-ahaaar."





A viewer said, "10k calories."





Also Read: Matcha Jalebi With Strawberry Lassi? This Bizarre Dessert Combo Has The Internet In Shock





"Heart attack and diabetic friendly," read a comment.

"Genuinely overhyped; travelled to Pune from my city just to try this taste is not that great," remarked a user.