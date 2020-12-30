Kareena Kapoor And Cousins Assemble For Another Lavish Dinner For New Year 2020

Highlights Kareena Kapoor would be seen in 'Laal Sing Chaddha' With Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor announced her pregnancy in September

Kareena Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie

With 2020 almost coming to an end, celebrities are either taking off for a mini vacation or are catching up with friends. After a spectacular Christmas Eve Dinner hosted by Saif and Kareena, the duo planned to host another dinner for New year. Kareena's cousins Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Zahan Kapoor were present at the sit-down dinner, and Kareena took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of the same.





Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan often go to Switzerland for their New Year celebrations. Last year, they also met Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on their vacation on Gstaad. This year, their exotic plans may have had to take a backseat owing to the worldwide pandemic, but the star couple sure knows how to live it up, come what may.





Kareena took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of the extravagant dinner, with exquisite crockery, wine goblets and name tags of all guests neatly put together. “Countdown to New Years has begun..photo courtesy Saif Ali Khan… Sit down cousins dinner.. What's on the menu?”, she wrote in the caption her Instagram story. We did eventually find a bit of the menu of Aadar Jain's Instagram story, where we spotted Zahan Kapoor intently cutting himself a piece of roasted rooster. We also saw a bottle of red wine and pitted strawberries in Aadar Jain's story.





Kareena Kapoor would be seen opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha', the film is all set to hit the theatres next year.







