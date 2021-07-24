Kareena Kapoor Khan made sure that her kid had a healthy start to the weekend on a Saturday morning. The actress shared a picture of what she served as a treat to son Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram stories. Kareena prepared a nutritious and colourful fruit plate for the 4-year-old. In the snap, we can spot some diced fruits including papaya, apple and banana. The Good Newwz star added a pun-filled caption which read as, “My Tim's plate is always full.” All mothers can relate to this healthy yet yummy way of treating their toddlers on a weekend. Take a look:

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of Adorable 'Family' Cookies Made By Chef Taimur!)





We can safely say that Kareena Kapoor Khan has mastered the art of making fitness fun for her family. Earlier, the mother of two shared a healthy version of pasta that she allowed Taimur to have. It was a cool blend of this Italian food and Indian veggies. The photo shows a small portion of pasta served with veggies including greens, capsicum and tomatoes. Kareena wrote in the note, “Tim likes to keep it green.”

Apart from his healthy food, the toddler gets sweet treats on certain days. A while back, Kareena shared on a social media post how she relished yummy ice cream on a movie night with Taimur. Kareena's producer-friend Rhea Kapoor sent this dessert which was probably a hazelnut cold coffee ice cream. In the caption, the Veere Di Wedding actress added, “Rhea...amaze. Can't wait to dig in...Tim and I have a movie night with this ice cream tonight, girl.”





Kareena not only teaches her children to eat healthy but also grow healthy. The actress displayed her okra plant at home in one of the Instagram Stories. The blooming plant in her kitchen garden had a couple of okras. Kareena proudly showed them off with the caption, “Oye, our bhindis have arrived.”





Kareena definitely knows how to make boring food interesting by adding a dash of vibrance. Isn't it? On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in 'Lal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. The film is slated for a 2021 release.