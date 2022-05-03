Snacking is a habit that food lovers just can't get rid of. Foodies will agree that the day isn't just about three major meals, but even the smaller meals in between. Whether it is a quick savoury bite or a sugary treat, snacking can include all kinds of foods. It came as no surprise when Kareena Kapoor Khan too was spotted enjoying a delicious snack in the afternoon hours. Rather than the usual unhealthy treats, she chose to eat something nutritious instead. The actress showed us a glimpse of her snack on Instagram stories, and it was all about eating colourful and healthy. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story.

In the click, we could see a bowl of delicious cut fruits being enjoyed by Kareena. We could see cubes of papaya, green grapes, apple and pomegranate in Kareena's healthy bowl. It is often said that we should try and consume all colours of the rainbow, and it seemed that the actress followed the advice quite seriously. There was also a script kept in the background of the bowl. "Afternoon snack while learning lines," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in the story.

We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is probably one of the biggest foodie celebrities. She regularly shares captures from her foodie diaries every now and then. Even Kareena's friends from the industry regularly treat her to good food, as they know how much she enjoys it. Recently, Kareena Kapoor was sent over some delicious Mathri by her close friend, designer Masaba Gupta.





Click here to read more about this story.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun the promotions for 'Lal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film was slated for a Baisakhi 2022 release but got pushed to 11th August, 2022. Kareena Kapoor will also be making her OTT debut with the adaption of Keigo Higashino's novel, the Devotion of Suspect X.