Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan dons many hats with effortless ease. A well-known name in the Bollywood industry and a mother-of-two, Kareena recently ventured into the publishing space too. Even with her work commitments and busy schedule, she never compromises on her workout regime or her healthy diet. A self-confessed foodie, Kareena Kapoor Khan often lets us into her clean eating indulgences. This time, the actress shared a photograph of her healthy breakfast which came with a cute companion. Take a look:

(Also Read: Not Pickles, This Is What Kareena Kapoor Khan Craved The Most During Pregnancy)





"Breakfast with Sophie the giraffe," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Instagram story along with lovestruck and avocado emojis. The character she was referring to was the toy giraffe in her second son Jehangir's hand. We could spot a tiny glimpse of the baby boy in the photograph, along with Kareena's breakfast. The actress had a wholesome avocado toast for her first meal of the day. Slices of avocado and cherry tomatoes were arranged on the toast which was drizzled with black pepper.

Avocado is said to contain plenty of heart-healthy fats and fibre too. Cherry tomatoes are enriched with Vitamin A as well as Vitamin C, which are essential for the eyes and body's overall well-being respectively. Kudos to Kareena Kapoor Khan to multitask eating healthy and playing with her baby boy!





Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always incorporated healthy eating habits in her elder son Taimur. She had shared a click of his hearty fruit platter, saying, "My Tim's plate is always full." Take a look:

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Cute Pic Of Taimur And Inaaya Sharing Poolside Brunch)





On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in 'Lal Singh Chaddha' alongside actor Aamir Khan. The film is slated for a 2021 release. She has also recently released a book based on her experiences during pregnancy, which she said is a manual for expecting mothers.