Kareena Kapoor Khan is a foodie, and there is no doubt about it. From indulging in exotic dishes during her trips to lavish feasts at home, the actress constantly makes us part of her culinary adventures. Recently, in a candid conversation with nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the actress revealed one of her comfort foods. And guess what, like many of us - it's khichdi. In a video posted by Rujuta on Instagram, Kareena mentioned her love for the popular dish. “I can be like really happy to eat khichdi at least five times a week, which I think works and it's somehow it just keeps me happy with that little dollop of ghee. Um, aha!” she declared.

Afterwards, when asked what Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rujuta Diwekar had for lunch, the actress talked about the food mentioned in the diet chart by the nutritionist. She revealed, “Mine was lauki, dal and rice as per her, what I was supposed to eat,” pointing towards Rujuta. Following this, when Rujuta answered, “I ate a white kanda ka raita with rice and some usual you know…” interrupting her, Kareena quipped about her love for the nutritionist's homemade foods and recipes. “See, she's very fancy and making up all these Maharashtrian things, and I'm like, 'Rujuta, what is this?' And I want, send for me, do this. There is typical food, you know, ah, I love her food!” Kareena stated.







Kareena Kapoor Khan often opens up about her foodie side. Previously, on her Instagram stories, she made a foodie confession, which was relatable to all cheese lovers. She reshared Lana Black's post with a caption that read, "I feel like cheese is the glue that holds my life together." Atop it, the actress humorously added, "My Truth." Click here to read the full story.





Before that, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave an insight into her Sunday meal. It featured a scrumptious Gujarati dish, which is also a winter-special delicacy: Undhiyu paired with kadhi. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of the wholesome platter and gave the Chef courtesy to her manager, Poonam Damania. Atop it, she wrote, "Kadi and undhiyooo. Everyone knows my obsession with Gujju food. Thank you to my Poonie." Click here to know more.





It's hard not to relate to Kareena's obsession with delicious homemade foods.