Kareena Kapoor has been keeping us glued to the various snippets from her family time in London. The actress is currently busy vacationing with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh in the UK. However, as of now, it's her cute food post that made our weekend brighter and left us with a rumbling tummy. Kareena has dropped glimpses of “the messy Gelato series with Tim,” on Instagram Stories. In a vibrant yellow outfit, Kareena is digging in a super delectable frozen treat served in a cone. Beside her, Taimur checks his feet to see if the ice cream has fallen from his cone. Kareena wrote, “The messy Galeto series with Tim,” with laughing emojis.





Kareena Kapoor's struggle with the ice cream doesn't seem to have an end. She is trying to take a spoonful of ice cream from her cone presumably teaching Taimur how to do it the right way without dropping anything.

And, now, it seems Taimur Ali Khan has learned the art. He is digging from the ice cream cone.

In the last picture, the mother-son duo has finally mastered the art of having ice cream. Kareena Kapoor calls it “fabulous.”

Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture on Instagram Stories featuring a sumptuous drink and Saif Ali Khan in the backdrop. She wrote, “Quite a view this evening.”





If you've enjoyed the ice cream series by Kareena Kapoor and Taimur, it's time to rustle up some amazing ice cream at home and enjoy. Don't you think? We bring to you a mouth-watering homemade vanilla ice cream. All you need is just about half an hour to prepare this delicacy.





Take milk in a pan and boil it while stirring along. Add sugar and continue the process of stirring until it dissolves completely. Take another bowl of hot milk, and put some milk powder in it. Blend them well. Pour the milk powder mixture into a pan of sweetened milk. Stir well and boil it until it gets thick. Let it cool completely. Add vanilla essence and stir it nicely. Freeze it for about four hours. After that, break the ice crystals using a blender and again, freeze the preparation for about eight hours. Serve it with almond pieces on top.





