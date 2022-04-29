Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor is a household name today. Her reality series 'The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' was launched on OTT platform in 2020 and became a hit among all. Besides, she has been a star on social media too. If you explore Maheep Kapoor's Instagram handle, you will find her enjoying 670k followers, whom she keeps updated with regular posts and stories featuring her daily life. It was no different today. Maheep Kapoor, who turned 40 this year (April 29, 2022), was showered with wishes from her friends, families and fans. She re-shared every post on her handle and replied with adorable thankyou notes.





One such birthday post that we enjoyed the most was by Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. She took to Instagram to share a picture of Maheep with tableful of food in front. Kareena wrote alongside, "Happy birthday Maheep...May the food, wine and love never run out." Maheep re-shared the post with heart emojis on it. Take a look at the super-indulgent picture.





That's not all. Maheep also received heart-felt wishes from her friends and co-stars of 'The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'. Chunky Pandey's wife and Ananya Pandey's mother Bhavana Pandey shared a picture of the two and wrote, "To great health and Happiness!!!" Maheep re-shared the post, adding, "Never without our wine!!!"

Find here what Maheep's other co-stars and friends Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan has to say on her birthday:

Here's wishing Maheep Kapoor a very happy birthday.





Maheep Kapoor will be seen soon in the second season of the reality series 'The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'.