Trip and indulgence go hand-in-hand. It helps you understand the place, people and their culture to some extent. We love trying local dishes at every new destination and it seems Karishma Tanna is just like us. Wonder how we got to know that? Of course, through her Instagram handle! The 'Scoop' actor is super active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her life through posts and stories. And that's where we got to know she is currently in Amritsar, visiting the Golden Temple, with husband Varun Bangera. But before that, actor got her basics sorted; meaning, she began her trip in Punjab with a proper Punjabi meal. And keeping up with the tradition she shared a picture of her thali. Can you guess what all she devoured? Let us spill the beans for you.

Going by the story Karishma posted on Instagram, she had the quintessential paratha with the sides of palak paneer, pindi chole and a curry that looks like rajma. Alongside, there were boondi raita, onion and achar on the thali. Sounds so delicious, right? Let's give you a glimpse of her thali below:

Photo Credit: Instagram/Karishma Tanna

Are you too slurping like us? If yes, then brace yourself, as well will share with you the recipes of each of the dishes Karishma Tanna relished. Find them below.

Here're 5 Delicious Recipes To Put Together A Punjabi Meal:

1. Paratha:

Paratha is a staple in every Punjabi household. It is delicious, easy to make and has multiple variations to the recipe. Click here for some of our favourite paratha recipes.

2. Palak Paneer:

A perfect way to eat your greens, palak paneer is rich creamy and high in protein. It is in fact one of the Punjabi dishes that has made its special place in the list of global cuisines. Click here for the recipe.

3. Pindi Chole:

No Punjabi meal is complete without chole. It is made with chickpea and has rich flavour, defining the cuisine of Punjab. You can also pair it with kulcha for a wholesome meal. Find the recipe here.

4. Rajma:

Rajma needs no introduction. Boiled red beans, dunked in a spicy curry, this dish strikes a perfect balance between health and taste. You can also pair it with rice for the quintessential rajma-chawal meal. Click here for the recipe.

5. Boondi Raita:

No meal in North India seems complete without a bowl of raita on the sides. While there are several raita recipes around, what remains classic and all-time favourite is a bowl of boondi raita. It is flavourful, soothing and easy on your gut. Click here for the recipe.

Now that you have the recipes handy, prepare a classic Punjabi meal and indulge!









