Father's Day is celebrated every year in India on the third Sunday of June. In 2023, this fell on June 18. We saw so many people sharing pictures and messages for their fathers all over the internet. Even Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share pictures with their doting dads. Some even pampered their fathers with gifts and flowers. However, one foodie Father's Day celebration indeed stood out for us. Actress Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of her chocolate-filled Father's Day celebrations. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor took to the photo-sharing application to post a click of a delicious chocolate cake that she ordered for her father Randhir Kapoor. "Happy Father's Day," read the message on top. The yummy cake seemed to be a milk chocolate cake with nuts inside it. Chocolate-cream flowers and rings were also decorated on top of the cake. Karisma Kapoor also used the sticker 'Only love' with the photo of the cake. She also uploaded a sweet picture with her father Randhir Kapoor on her feed for Father's Day. "To the man who taught me kindness, love and everything in between (including the difference between good food and great food). Happy Father's Day," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Those who follow Karisma Kapoor closely would know that she is a big fan of all things chocolate. She leaves no occasion unturned to enjoy some chocolatey goodies and we have seen proof of this several times. In April, on Easter, she enjoyed some chocolate-filled Easter eggs. Meanwhile, she also wrapped her recent film's shoot with a delightful chocolate cake. Take a look at some of Karisma Kapoor's chocolate-filled posts.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor returned to OTT screens with 'Mentalhood'. She will also be seen in 'Murder Mubarak' with Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan, as well as a thriller series named 'Brown'.