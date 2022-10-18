No matter the time of the day, chocolate is one of our favourite indulgences. From hot chocolate and chocolate pancakes to chocolate chip cookies, fudgy brownies and more - the humble food can be enjoyed in many shapes and forms. Chocolate is one thing that is loved by people across age groups and turns out that our Bollywood celebrities are no different in this aspect. Actress Karisma Kapoor, who is one of the biggest foodies on Instagram, has shared a picture of a decadent chocolate dessert that she enjoyed recently. The picture was enough to get us drooling! Take a look at the click shared by Karisma Kapoor on Instagram:

In the click shared by Karisma Kapoor, we could see a half-eaten chocolate cake that was layered with chocolate buttercream. The sinful indulgence was completely destroyed and it seems that everyone who ate it truly relished it. For Karisma Kapoor, it was about finding joy in such a simple and classic dessert that is evergreen in its own way. "Simple pleasures," she captioned the photo of the decadent chocolate cake.





This is not the only foodie indulgence we have seen from Karisma Kapoor. Previously, the actress was spotted gearing up for Diwali with a wholesome feast. We could spot multiple delicious sabzis, curries, breads and even a dessert in the picture. "Getting into the Diwali spirit," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the caption of the story. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor indeed has a penchant for all things chocolatey and delicious. In August, we saw the actress brightening up her Wednesday morning with a fluffy and soft chocolate muffin. "Mornings like these," she wrote in the caption. Click here to read more about this story.





What did you think of Karisma Kapoor's sinful food diaries? Tell us in the comments.