We have often heard the saying that the family that eats together, stays together. Who better than Bollywood's Kapoor clan to exemplify this? From Karisma Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and even Riddhima Kapoor - all these celebrities are huge self-confessed foodies. Karisma Kapoor can regularly be seen feasting on some delightful food, no matter what the weather or the time of the day. Recently, the '90s star was spotted enjoying a hearty family lunch comprising some scrumptious biryani. The picture is indeed giving us mid-week motivation. Take a look at the story she shared:

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share her biryani indulgence.

In the click that Karisma Kapoor shared, we could see a plateful of delightful chicken biryani. Fried onions and pieces of dry fruits topped the drool-worthy creation. "Back at it. Family lunch," she wrote in the caption of her picture. She also added the sticker for 'Food Coma' in her story. We could also spot some Jeera aloo in the background of her picture.

This is not the only foodie indulgence we have seen from Karisma Kapoor. Recently, the actress shared one of the most simple and comforting lunches that she devoured after returning home from her London vacation. "Back to basics," she wrote in the caption of her carousel post. Take a look:

"The dal chawal bhindhi combo on arrival!!!! Ahhhhhhhhh," commented her best friend Amrita Arora to the post. Karisma Kapoor clearly has a thing for Biryani and rice in her meals, as we have seen in the past. One time, she had uploaded a picture of herself devouring some chicken biryani. "I don't do boyfriends. I do Biryani," she wrote in the caption of the post. Take a look:

We would love to see more such biryani indulgences from Karisma Kapoor soon! What did you think of the diva's foodie posts? Tell us in the comments.