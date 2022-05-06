If you are hosting a party at home, we know how challenging it can be. There are so many things to look after. But in all these things, the food should always be top-notch. However, if you are unable to decide what all to cook, let Karisma Kapoor inspire you! Yesterday, Karisma Kapoor hosted a lavish dinner with her close friends. The party was attended by her girl gang of Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and other close friends like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. The group often takes time from their hectic schedules to spend time with each other and have a gala time. Maybe that's why you would often also see them making the headlines! While the party indeed seemed like an inside affair, we got a glimpse of the amazing menu that Karisma had set! And let us tell you, all these dishes will surely leave you drooling.





Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora shared a snapshot of the dining table. It was set with different plates and bowls full of food. In her story, we can see chicken curry, a platter of fried fish, mutton curry, biryani, raita, and an assortment of bread and aachar. There also seems to be a bowl of dal in the corner. In the story, she wrote, "Uff yum @therealkarismakapoor" Check it out here:

Looks yummy, right? Well, that's not the end of it! While you might be guessing what's on the other side of the table, Maheep Kapoor shared a picture of that too on her Instagram stories. In her story, you can also spot a bowl of fish curry, among other things. In the story, Amrita wrote, "Yum." Find her story here:

Other celebrities had also posted their photos from the lavish dinner on their Instagram stories. As the group keeps hanging out often, we can't wait to see who will be hosting a dinner next and what will be on their menu! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below.