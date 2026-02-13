Kartik Aaryan has often shared sneak peeks into his indulgences. Currently, the actor is in Delhi, shooting for his upcoming film Naagzilla. Undoubtedly, food could not take a back seat during his time in the national capital. In a now-viral Instagram post, he was seen dining at the historic Kwality restaurant, which serves north Indian food. Although the dishes they were savouring were not clearly visible in the picture, the foodie was seen interacting with his companions while seated at the centre of a table at the 86-year-old restaurant.





A person sitting close to Kartik Aaryan was seen filling a bowl with some of the delicious dishes. We can also spot a range of items alongside multiple glasses, plates, bowls and other dining essentials on the table. The post shared by the official handle of Kwality restaurant captioned the pictures, “Look who dropped by for a memorable meal! We had the pleasure of hosting the one and only Kartik Aaryan at Kwality.”





From Ice Cream Parlour To Indian Restaurant - Legacy Of The Historic Kwality Restaurant





Established in 1940, Kwality is a well-known fine-dining destination in Delhi's Connaught Place. Famous for its classic North Indian cuisine, this eatery has been creating memories for decades.





Started in 1940 by Pishori Lal Lamba as a modest ice cream parlour, the restaurant soon embarked on a journey to elevate North Indian street food into a refined, white-linen dining experience. As per a post shared by a page, Namastey Culture, on Instagram, this place is where Chole Bhature became legendary. From paneer cutlets and cheese balls to rogan josh and masala tea, among others, Kwality has popularised several classic dishes in a sophisticated fine-dining setting.





