Noodles, made from unleavened dough rolled into flat sheets or cut, stretched, and extruded into long strips, are considered one of the most convenient, low-cost and fast foods. However, being generally low in essential nutrients, fibre, and protein, while rich in refined carbohydrates, preservatives, and high-fat content, frequent consumption of noodles is associated with potential weight gain, digestive issues, and metabolic risks. But what if you could make noodles from bottle gourd (lauki)?





A viral video on Instagram features a noodle recipe made from lauki, the highly nutritious, low-calorie and hydrating vegetable composed of over 90% water, which can indeed support weight loss, aid digestion due to its high fibre content, help regulate blood sugar levels and provide essential vitamins (C, A, B) and minerals. Intriguing, right? Nutritionist Arjita Singh named the high-volume, low-calorie, high-protein, light-on-the-gut meal “Loodles” and stated, “Better than any noodles you've ever had.”





In the clip, she says, “You must have eaten a variety of noodles from around the world. Maybe you have also eaten the noodles made of zucchini (a healthy, low-carb pasta alternative made with shredded summer squash). But noodles, bottle gourd noodles, you are going to make and eat for the first time.” While indulging in the loodles, Arjita Singh shares, “They turned out so damn yum. I mean, my husband doesn't appreciate bottle gourds at all. He gets upset whenever bottle gourd is made. But this one, the day I made it, after one batch, I had to make a big batch, the second batch, because he ate so much.”

Additionally, she emphasises, “The sauce that we have made is a banger. It's like a flavour bomb. And I am telling you the truth. I mean, you will make it once, you are going to make it 10 crore times. You will not even think that these are bottle gourd noodles. I promise you.”





Watch the full video below:

The video soon garnered a positive response from foodies on social media.





A user said, “Absolutely brilliant! Just tried this.”





Another added, “Damn, you turned noodles into a healthy meal, this will help us to lose weight as well as maintain our cravings.”





Many others asked for the detailed recipe for loodles, as well as the sauces, in the comments section.





Recipe for Loodles:

Shred the bottle gourd into thin strings/strips using a box grater.

Mix the strings/strips with salt and let them sit for 10–30 minutes.

Then, squeeze them dry and even rub them with a tea towel to remove excess water.

Next, make the sauce in a bowl by combining several sauces with sesame seeds, lime juice, and honey.

Heat oil in a pan and fry chopped garlic, followed by veggies of your choice.

Then add the lauki strings to the pan, followed by the sauces.

Voila, the scrumptious loodles are ready to savour.





She paired the loodles with crispy tofu sticks, and it turned out amazing. Will you try this recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below.