Katrina Kaif Rings In 37th Birthday At Home With Three Lavish Cakes (See Pic Inside)

Katrina Kaif rang in her 37th birthday on 16th July 2020. The diva celebrated her thirty-seventh at her Mumbai residence because of the ongoing lockdown, and it looks like she didn't have much to complain. On Instagram, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress posted a jolly picture of herself surrounded by three cakes and stunning party decorations, thanking her fans for all the birthday wishes..





On the tale, we spotted a luscious chocolate cake, which was covered with decadent chocolate frosting. The tall and gorgeous white cake in the middle embossed with pretty flowers, motifs and happy birthday cake topper. The spongy cake towards the left-hand side appeared to be a fresh home-baked one, pierced with three birthday candles.





Katrina seems to be making the most of her time in quarantine, and her photos and videos are proof. From fitness to house chores, Katrina's Instagram feed is keeping us hooked these days. Hope you had a fantastic birthday Katrina and got to indulge in your favorite treats!





Katrina, who was last seen in 'Bharat' with superstar Salman Khan in the year 2019, was prepping for the promotions of 'Sooryavanshi' when the lockdown was announced. According to the reports, the multi-starrer would now release in theatres somewhere towards the latter half of the year. The cop drama also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, and is directed by Rohit Shetty.







