Food presentation has become a trend of its own on social media. These days, it is not just about what is being served, but also how it looks on the plate. From perfectly arranged fruit platters and artistic coffee pours to creative takes on everyday dishes, people are constantly finding new ways to make food stand out online. Sometimes these experiments earn praise, and sometimes they spark hilarious reactions. One such post recently caught the attention of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is no stranger to sharing his thoughts on food-related debates. Just days after weighing in on the viral chai-and-idli combination, Tharoor found himself reacting to another idli-related post on X.





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The post featured four idlis cut into neat, equal-sized wedges, almost resembling miniature pizzas. Alongside the image, the user asked, "Rate my idli cutting skills." The unusual presentation immediately caught the politician's eye. "This is what happens when a software engineer gets into the kitchen and tries to partition the data!" he wrote, turning a simple plate of idlis into a tech joke.

The reference was a playful nod to the way programmers divide and organise data, with the idlis sliced into perfectly measured sections. Looking at the image, it is easy to see why the comparison landed with many users online.





But Tharoor was not done yet. Addressing the user directly, he added, "It's called 'idli', not 'id-slice'." He then pointed out that most people do not usually serve idlis this way. "No one eats idlis this way, unless they're Italian and mistake it for pizza," Tharoor joked.





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With each idli divided into pizza-style wedges, the plate looked very different from the traditional whole idlis usually served alongside sambar and chutney. Tharoor ended his post with one LOL warning for food experimenters: "But don't try putting sambar on pizza, ok?"

While social media continues to reinvent the way food is plated and presented, some classics clearly have their own rules. And if Shahsi Tharoor's reaction is anything to go by, idli may be one dish that does not need a pizza makeover.





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