We just love the crispy chicken and hot wings buckets at KFC, don't we? Now imagine getting those buckets customised as per your city. That's right! The fast-food chain has recently launched it 'KFC Bucket Canvas' campaign, where they transformed the buckets with unique designs for each city in India. This campaign is initiated to celebrate the brand's presence in more than 150 cities, with over 600 restaurants across India. KFC India took to its official Instagram handle to make the announcement. "Painting the town(s) red to celebrate the milestone of 600+ restaurants in India," the post reads. The post further states that this campaign has also given the young, budding artists from across the country to showcase their talent.





Check out the complete post here:





Reportedly, it will be a limited-edition design which are on display across restaurants. If you look into each of the customised buckets, you will find links with the region's food, nature, people, landmark, lanes and more. For instance, the bucket customised for Delhi includes pictures of India Gate, Laal Qila and reference of panipuri and words like "gedi", "bhayaa" and more.





On the other hand, the Kolkata bucket has images of Howrah Bridge, rosogolla, trum and more. That's not all. From Nashik's famous grapes to Mumbai's Kaali Peeli (taxi) and Darjeeling's toy train, you will get reference of all on these buckets. Click here to check out the bucket design for your city.





As per reports, Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer at KFC India stated that this they were "blown away with the talent that's emerged" and felt privileged to provide them visibility. He further added that these "wonderful creations" are available both at restaurants and online.