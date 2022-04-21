We all love those hot wings and crispy chicken pieces at KFC, right? One of world's largest fast-food chains, KFC has been satisfying its patrons with on-the-go meals, quick bites and yummy beverages. And if you notice closely, you will find the brand regularly working on their menu to keep up the surprise element for the guests. One such recent initiative was its fine dine experience for the guests. You heard us. KFC Australia recently launched an extensive 11-course testing menu for the guests, that comes with a pairing of wine. KFC launched this experience in collaboration with renowned chef Nelly Robinson, who is also the patron of Sydney's nel. restaurant.





According to reports, the menu included KFC's signature meals, with a twist to them. For instance, the menu had the yummy chicken popcorns, with mushroom gnocchi, celeriac soup and basil. They also served the crispy drumsticks, with quinoa and gold dusted on it. Speaking about the same, Chef Nelly in a statement shared that he took 11 KFC dishes and re-imagined them to create a "degustation menu".





Earlier, Chef Nelly took to his Instagram to make the announcement and wrote, "@nellyjrobinson has had fun playing with the Colonel's 11 secret herbs & spices + menu to create this 11-course degustation." The post added, "Sadly this isn't a nel. event or at the restaurant so we can't be bribed for tickets."





Check out the post here:





This recent initiative by KFC in no time grabbed all the attention and made international headlines. That's not all. It also gained the attention of popular US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who in one of his shows couldn't help but talk about the venture.





Would you too want to experience such 11-course testing menu by KFC? Do let us know in the comments below.