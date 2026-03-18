Rhea Kapoor recently celebrated her birthday with a foodie getaway in Thailand alongside her filmmaker husband, Karan Boolani. The food enthusiast turned 39 on March 5 and marked the occasion with a week-long feast of local delicacies. She shared a carousel on Instagram, offering glimpses of her indulgent culinary trail. The carousel began with Rhea enjoying food at a bustling outdoor night market in Phuket, known for its vibrant street-food scene. She was seen savouring Khao Soi, a popular Northern Thai curry noodle dish, at a casual open-air eatery, with food served in disposable containers. The next image captured a cosy candle-lit setting with a warm and intimate vibe, featuring madeleines, a small bowl of butter and a drink served in a copper glass.





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Another frame showed a gourmet dish, likely mushrooms or vegetables in a creamy sauce, topped with what appeared to be cheese. No trip to Thailand is complete without seafood, and Rhea also shared a glimpse of crawfish meat, a popular street-food ingredient often sauteed with butter, garlic and spices and commonly used in dishes like fried rice. She then posted a picture of fresh oysters at an upscale restaurant, seemingly from one of her date nights. The oysters were served on crushed ice with lemon wedges and a garnished martini glass on the side.

Another highlight was Pla Krapong Thod Nam Pla, a whole snapper deep-fried until crispy. It is typically topped with fried garlic and paired with a spicy dipping sauce made with chilli, lime and garlic, often served with Thai jasmine rice. Her food trail also featured a large bowl of Tom Yum, the classic hot and sour Thai soup, along with a stir-fried squid dish in a rich dark sauce, among other delicacies.





The carousel wrapped up with a wholesome breakfast spread that included freshly brewed coffee, eggs and an acai smoothie bowl topped with mango, berries and granola. Reflecting on her culinary experiences during the birthday week, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Extra Chillies. Best Bites Edition." She added that the life-changing Khao Soi at Naka night market was the "best meal of the trip" and something she is still dreaming about. She continued, "The madeleines and mushrooms with abalone at PRU, crispy sandcrabs at Boat Avenue market, Japanese oysters with ikura at Zuma, extra garlicky fish in old town, creamy Tom Yum soup literally anywhere, also the best breakfasts in the world (what is this egg sorcery, Thailand?!)".

Check out Rhea Kapoor's Instagram post below:

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Rhea Kapoor also reposted the carousel on her Instagram Stories with a simple request: "MORE SPICY NOODLES PLEASE." She further described her experience as enjoying "Thailand's best bites."





The foodie moments from Rhea and Karan's Thailand trip are nothing short of drool-worthy.