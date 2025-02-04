Parineeti Chopra never shies away from showing off her foodie side. In fact, she regularly shares her foodie adventures on social media. On Monday, February 3, the actress posted a pic of a delicious spread on Instagram Stories. Courtesy: actor Deven Bhojani. What was on the menu, you ask? Well, it was a pure Gujarati affair. We can spot khandvi, batata nu shaak – a traditional Gujarati potato dish. Of course, we could not miss the green chutney partially visible in the image. In her caption, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “The best best gift on set from my legendary dost Deven Bhojani. Love youu, sirr!”

It was Deven Bhojani's mother who prepared this delicious meal. How do we know? Well, the actor re-shared the snap and gave all the credit to his mom for the amazing spread. Deven wrote, “Hey.. Supremely talented actress and my gossip partner; I'm glad you liked it so much. My mom deserves all the credits for this. Love you love you.”

Parineeti Chopra is just like us when it comes to enjoying some authentic Indian comfort food. Last month, she shared an Instagram post that had us drooling. The plate featured a hearty serving of dal chawal, with jeera aloo on the side and perfectly sliced onions to complete the meal. Parineeti captioned it, "And sometimes, dal chawal jeera aloo is the cure." Honestly, we could not agree more. Click here for the full story.

Before that, Parineeti Chopra posted her December photo dump, and it was a foodie's dream come true. Among the gems she shared, one stood out – a table overflowing with home-cooked delicacies. There was a plate of steaming rice, dal tadka with a spinach twist and crispy bhindi fry – all served with sliced onions and green chillies on the side. The mere sight of it makes us crave some good old desi comfort food. In her caption, Parineeti reflected on her whirlwind month: “December you really Decembered! Shot my film in Goa, Pune and Bombay. Delhi winter for 2 days. Fell ill on set, but did night shifts. Sri Lanka with my team. Some soul healing with R. Spicy home food on days off and around 20 flights! And I'd do it all over again.” Here is the full story.

We are eagerly looking forward to Parineeti Chopra's next foodie update.