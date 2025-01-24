Nothing hits a desi foodie's comfort zone like homemade meals. From dal chawal to khichdi and idli to parathas, there is nothing more satisfying than ghar ka khana. And just like us, Parineeti Chopra also has a soft spot for authentic Indian food. How do we know? Well, her latest Instagram Stories are proof enough. In the snap, we can spot a plate of rice topped with dal. On the side, there is some aloo jeera sabzi. And of course, no dal chawal meal is complete without sliced onions – they were right there as part of Parineeti's desi feast. In her caption, the actress wrote, “And sometimes, dal chawal jeera aloo is the cure.” Safe to say, we totally agree.

Last month, Parineeti shared her December photo dump, and it was packed with foodie vibes. The highlight? A mouthwatering shot of a table full of home-cooked goodness. Her meal had steamed rice, dal tadka with a spinach twist and what looked like crispy bhindi fry. On the side, there were sliced onions and green chillies. Honestly, just looking at it is making us crave some desi comfort food. The caption read, “December you really Decembered! Shot my film in Goa, Pune and Bombay. Delhi winter for 2 days. Fell ill on set, but did night shifts. Sri Lanka with my team. Some soul healing with R. Spicy home food on days off and around 20 flights! And I'd do it all over again.” Read the full story here.

Parineeti Chopra never shies away from showing off her foodie side. In another foodie moment, she shared a picture of what looked like cheesy toast topped with fresh cilantro. Of course, her love for spice shone through as well, with a bowl of vinegar-soaked red chillies stealing the show. “Chillies with a side of food. Punjabi girl,” read the caption. Click here to read the full story.





We simply love Parineeti Chopra's foodie updates and can't wait to see what's the next one!