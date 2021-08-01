Birthday is a special occasion we celebrate with family and loved ones, along with plenty of foods and drinks. For most people, the best part of any birthday celebration is undoubtedly the birthday cake and this is no different for actress Kiara Advani. She recently celebrated her birthday on July 31st with her friends and family. While Kiara's birthday celebration looked like a fun-filled fiesta, we couldn't keep our eyes off of her deliciously decadent-looking birthday cake. The actress gave us a glimpse of her special day through a video snippet shared on her Instagram timeline along with the caption, “Birthday feels with my oldest goldest crew.” The actress posted the video with the song Raatan Lambiyan from her latest movie Shershah playing in the background.





Kiara's birthday cake was shaped like a film roll with red fondant icing and decorated with an edible clapboard, popcorn bucket, and camera. The unique cake also had a roll of Kiara's pictures coming out of it with a balloon attached on top of the pictures.





Last year, the actress celebrated her birthday in a low-key manner at home with her family. In 2020 too, her birthday celebration was a gastronomic affair with toothsome cakes and other baked goodies galore. In an Instagram post shared by Kiara, she could be seen surrounded by four yummy cakes along with cupcakes, chocolate mousse, and cookies. Her birthday cake last year was a delectable white cake with buttercream frosting decorated with colourful buttercream flowers.











While her birthday was a special indulgent occasion, Kiara's food choices are otherwise simple. The actress loves home-cooked meals and had previously shared a picture of her humble meal on her Instagram Stories. Kiara relished a tasty Indian staple meal of dal, rice, roti, and sabji. She posted the picture along with the caption, “Good food is a good mood.” Relatable much? Read about it here.





If Kiara's sumptuous fondant birthday cake has left you with an urge to make some yourself at home, we have a simple and quick fondant cake recipe for you to try. These two easy fondant recipes will help you make delicious and visually appealing cakes at home.





