Oats Nutrition: Find Out Why Oats Are Beneficial For Health And How Can You Include It In Daily Diet

Oats Nutrition: Oats provide various health benefits

Highlights Oats are a kind of cereal that are commonly eaten as oatmeal

This super food is prized for its vast nutrition profile

Oats can be used to made different kinds of dishes

With the current crop of health-conscious people gravitating towards a healthy lifestyle, our diets are undergoing a sea change and attracting more and more nutritious and low-fat foods. Oats is one food that has climbed up the ranks very fast and now rates very high in everybody's diet plan. Oats (Avena sativa) are a kind of cereal that are commonly eaten as oatmeal or rolled oats. This super food is prized for its vast nutrition profile and its diverse nature as it can be made into different kinds of dishes. Oatmeal, oats desserts or oat breads, this one food product can be eaten in various forms to enjoy its good state, creamy texture and of course, countless health benefits.











Why Oats Are Good For You?



Protects Heart Health



Oats are pronounced as the ideal food for people with high cholesterol or who are suffering from any kind of heat ailment. Excessive cholesterol lines up the wall of arteries and blocks them. This leads to cardiovascular problems like heart attack and heart failure. Nutritionist Gargi Sharma says, "Oats are rich in soluble fibres, which help in lowering cholesterol levels. These soluble fibres help increase intestinal transit time and reduce glucose absorption. Oats also contain beta glucan which is a lipid lowering agent."







Keeps Blood Pressure In Check



Oats are rich in antioxidants called avenanthramides, which are known to supress high blood pressure levels by producing nitric oxide gas that helps in smooth movement of blood through blood vessels.



Promotes Weight Loss



The soluble fibres contained in low-cal oats break down the food faster, leading to their easy digestion. Extra calories are lost in the process, which results in loss of weight. Beta glucen compound gives rise to a hunger-fighting hormone called cholecystokinin.





(Also Read: Oatmeal diet for weight loss)





Oats promote weight loss





It Is An Excellent Source Of Energy



Hundred grams of oats contain as high as 16.9 gms of protein, which keeps the stomach full for a longer time and fuels the body with an abundance of energy.







Oats Help Diabetics



Diabetes is mainly caused by increased blood sugar level in the body. Beta glucan compound in oats forms a thick layer in that keeps the stomach full, which prevents the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream.









Alleviates The Symptoms Of Asthma



The anti-inflammatory properties of oats reduce swelling and flaring up of nose and throat airways, which lead to better breathing and improved functioning of the respiratory system.





(Also Read: 5 Foods Asthmatics Should Avoid)





Oats pancakes





How Can You Include Oats In Everyday Diet?



Breakfast Cereal



Oats is full of energy proteins, which makes oatmeal (porridge) an ideal breakfast option. Spruce up the meal with crunchy nuts and sweet fruits and kick-start your day on a high note.







Oats Idli/Dosa



Whip up your favourite South-Indian spread by replacing flours like semolina and refined flour with the nutrition-rich oats. With just a slight change in the colour, your oats idli or oats dosa will taste as yummy as ever. All you have to do is grind raw oats in a blender till then turn into a fine, lump-free powder.







Oats Smoothie



Turn your healthy smoothie healthier by adding oats to them. Since, this food has a very neutral taste; it can be added in the recipe of any fruit smoothie you want to make.





(Also Read: Oats And Soya Pancakes recipe)





Oats Smoothie







Oats Cookie/Granola Bar



Ditch those unhealthy biscuits made with refined flour and team your morning and evening tea with a healthy granola bar made with oats. If you roast the oats before adding them to the mixture, it will lend a distinct flavour and aroma to your oats cookie.







Oats Kheer



No, it's not going to spoil your appetite for a traditional Indian dessert. Replace rice with oats and make kheer like you usually do. Since oats are much lighter than rice, it will take less time to cook and will turn out to be creamier than a regular kheer.







Oats Pancakes



It's simple. Replace half portion of refined flour or the whole amount with finely ground oats flour and make your pancakes as usual. This guilt-free and gluten-free breakfast meal will light up your day while pleasing your taste buds.







Now, you know why nutritionists are hailing oats as a must-include diet food that protects the body from various harmful ailments. You'll find many kinds of oats lining up the shelves of supermarkets - pre-mixed and raw. Our suggestion is to always avoid preservatives and make your meals with raw food from scratch.







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







