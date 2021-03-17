Popular T.V. actor Kishwer Merchant is expecting her first child with actor husband Suyyash Rai, and the couple is over the moon. Soon after announcing their pregnancy on social media, the couple is celebrating with a fun, adventure-filled vacation in a luxury resort in Lonavala. Pregnancy is full of food binges and it looks like Kishwer is making the most of this time to indulge in her favourite foods. In one of her latest posts, she can be seen salivating for a yummy breakfast meal but is also confused whether she should have it or not.

Kishwer posted a picture of herself in this recent post on Instagram. She can be seen lying down in an empty bathtub overlooking the lovely outdoors through a huge glass window. Kishwer is holding a plate of egg meal in one hand and a shower handle in the other. She is in a dilemma whether she should take a bath first or dig into her meal first. She asks her fans, "Question is: Take a bath. Or eat."

Take a look at the picture:

(Also Read: Kajol Responded With A Witty Meme To All Those Who Made Fun Of Her Eating Habit)

Kishwer has a plateful of a couple of sunny side up-style eggs with a side of roasted vegetables. No wonder it must be difficult for her to ignore her pregnancy craving and dive into this delicious breakfast meal right away. Her fans were quick to help out. Some suggested she should take a bath first because that will propel her hunger and the food will be more enjoyable. But some were of the opinion that she should just listen to her heart at this time and eat.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai shared an adorable post announcing their pregnancy earlier this month. Kishwer wrote, "You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming Soon."

(Also Read: Karan Singh Grover Impressed By 'In-House Chef' Bipasha Basu, See What She Cooked)