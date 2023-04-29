Travelling is something that we all look forward to, whether it's exploring tourist spots in a new city or learning its language. The entire experience is quite thrilling, but what most people look forward to the most when visiting a new place is trying out the local delicacies. And it seems like actress Kriti Sanon believes in doing the same. If you follow her on social media, you would know that her love for travel and food goes hand in hand. Now that Kriti Sanon is in Pune, she couldn't resist indulging in a mouth-watering delicacy of the city. Can you guess what she ate?





Kriti Sanon gave her fans a sneak peek of her indulgent dessert experience through Instagram Stories. In the photo she shared, a plate consisting of a bowl of delicious aamras and pooris could be seen on the side, with a bowl of raita visible in the background. The text in the story read "When in Pune #AamrasPoori," accompanied by a heart drawn by the actress. It is evident from the post that Kriti truly savoured this sweet delicacy. Don't miss out on checking out her story below:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? For the unversed, aamras poori is a popular Maharashtrian delicacy consisting of chilled mango puree pulp served with pooris. Traditionally eaten for breakfast, it is also enjoyed as a dessert. Aamras poori is a pure delight for all mango lovers out there! As the summer season is in full swing, we have all the more reason to savour this sweet treat. If you're wondering how to make the perfect aamras at home, here are some handy tips for you. Click here.





This isn't the first time we've seen Kriti Sanon post about food on Instagram. Recently, she shared about a particular dish that makes her really happy - a delicious paratha. You can read more about it here.





Kriti Sanon is certainly a passionate foodie, and we love it. We can't wait to see what she indulges in next. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below!