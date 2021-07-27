Kriti Sanon would be celebrating her 31st birthday today. The actress is best known for her films 'Heropanti', 'Luka Chupi' and 'Bareily Ki Barfi'. With these hits, Kriti has undoubtedly marked herself on the Bollywood map and continues to give amazing performances that keep the audience members spellbound. And let us tell you that her recent film, 'Mimi', is also gaining significant praise and attention from the public. While Mimi's release came in as an early birthday surprise for the actress, she was also seen celebrating her birthday at midnight with her close ones!





(Also Read: From Golgappe To Chocolate Tart, Kriti Sanon Is Giving Us Serious Lockdown Cooking Goals)





With celebrations for her new film and her birthday in full swing, Kriti Sanon recently shared a video of herself cutting three delicious cakes to mark the occasion. In her stories, you can spot a huge blue cake, a pink-coloured cake with floral decorations and a delectable chocolate cake as well. In one of the videos, it was written "Happy Happy B'day @kritisanon", while in another video, it was written "kritsuuuu" with several heart emojis. Take a look:

Kriti Sanon celebrating her birthday

Kriti Sanon cutting a cake





(Also Read: Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 15 Times She Won Our Hearts With Her Foodie Side)





Kriti Sanon often shares glimpses from her life on Instagram with her 40.9 million followers. A look through her social media and you will come to realise that the versatile actress not only shares about her work life but also has a keen interest in poetry and cooking! In one of her, Instagram highlights the actress has shared about her cooking skills, where she has posted photos of self-made quinoa oats banana bread, a delicious bread pudding, caramel pudding, a chocolate tart and a lot more dishes! Seeing this, we are sure that Kriti has a sweet tooth and knows how to indulge in all yummy things.



