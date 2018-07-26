Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 15 Times She Won Our Hearts With Her Foodie Side

Actress Kriti Sanon would be ringing in her 28th birthday tomorrow. Kriti, who was last seen in 'Bareily ki Barfi', earned both mass and critical acclaim for her part as Bitti Sharma. Also starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, Bareily Ki Barfi was one of the biggest commercial grossers of the year gone by. She is currently shooting for Housefull 4 in London and her upcoming projects include the much-awaited Panipat and Kalank. Kriti stepped foot in the industry with the blockbuster 'Heropanti'.

A fitness and style icon for millions, Kriti Sanon also has a foodie side to her that she often shares with her fans through her social media posts. We did some stalking and compiled some of our most favourite foodie posts!







That time when she gave a shout-out to the Bandra-based 'Fitness Bakery' for having her weekend binge sorted. In Pics: Healthy chocolate granola cake, dark chocolate muffins and yummy healthy coconut cookies.







"When you come back home post workout to some yummy and healthy surprise!!," she captioned the image giving a shout-out to Pali Hill-based bakery Healthy Treats. The cookies and the nutty cake have us drooling.







That's her appreciation post for the homemade fresh bread and "the most amazing cheese and honey dip" in Oman. There, there we saw you slurping!







Kriti seems to be a chocolate lover too; as if we did not have enough number of reasons to love her.





That's her catching up with some chatpat happiness in between promotions! Just look at her chomping on samosas with Rabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Aren't they the most awwdorable?





No, we cannot take our eyes off that artfully plated sushi either!





That's her, frying some delicious Imarti in Lucknow at 2:30 a.m! Kriti is setting new standards for sweet tooth cravings.





Haven't we all at some point wondered the secret behind Kriti Sanon's flawless skin and body? To all those seeking answers, you would be glad to know that Kriti loves keeping things natural. Her diet is filled with seasonal fruit and veggies. For instance, this early morning drink. The fresh vegetable juice is made of beetroot, carrot, cucumber, gourd, mint, lemon.





Kebabs and Lucknow go hand in hand. That's her, professing her love for the Awadhi jewel Tunday kebabs.





That's Kriti, with her Bareily ki Barfi team, enjoying what looks like one mighty feast!





That time when she missed home and the delicious kanjak meal of halwa, poori and chana.

"Wen ur family sends u pics like these on whatsapp! #missinghome Happy Ashtami everyone!! #iwantmyhalwapoori", she captioned the image.





And these jalebis were part of her early morning guilty indulgence!





"Pao bhaji sizzler or chinese chicken sizzler?? #BeAFoodie," Kriti's dilemma is so relatable!





When she found her foodie companion in this little birdie in Mauritius, what ensued was a cute little tale of tough choices and rejections.

"This little thing trying to choose wat to eat from my breakfast.. Finally chose Peanut butter.. Hmmm.. Nice choice #MauritiusMornings," she shared with her fans.





Here's wishing Kriti Sanon a very happy birthday!









