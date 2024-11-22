Nothing compares to the bond between sisters who love as fiercely as they tease each other-case in point: Kylie Jenner's latest video on Instagram. The viral video, which has received 78 million views already, shows Kylie all dressed up and trying to chop a cucumber in a strange, risky fashion. But wait, this is not really Kylie's chopping style. It's an imitation of her sister Kendall's viral cucumber-cutting moment. In 2022, Kendall went viral online for the way she tried to cut a cucumber during Season 2 of their Hulu family reality series 'The Kardashians'. Using the audio from that episode, Kylie recreates the moment, making fun of her older sister's cooking skills.





"Do you want the chef to make you a snack?" Kris Jenner says to Kendall in the original audio.





"I'm making it myself," Kylie imitates her sister's words, adding, "Just gonna chop up some cucumber. It's pretty easy."

In the episode, Kris watched nervously as her daughter sliced the cucumber in a very risky style. She said, "Be careful because I nipped myself the other day." Kendall replied, "Oh no, I'm kinda scared." Kendall eventually admitted that she was "not a good cutter," and asked the reality show's camera crew not to zoom in on her.





Fans loved Kylie's video, which has received 2.5 million likes and lots of fun comments:





"Kylie will never let Kendall live this moment down," an Instagram user wrote. Another added, "I cringed so bad when Kendall did this but the fact that Kylie is making fun of her is hilarious."





Worried after seeing this bizarre chopping style, a viewer wrote, "I'm getting anxious I would have sliced my finger off." A fan appreciated Kylie for managing to cut the cucumber even in Kendall's style. They wrote, "Am I the only one who sees here that she is able to cut it even though imitating Kendall."





Looking at Kylie's outfit, one said, "If only I looked this good while cutting vegetables."





Meanwhile, on the work front, Kylie is busy promoting her clothing label Khy.