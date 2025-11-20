Tacos are packed with a charm of their own. It's the crunch that hits you right in the spot from the first bite, followed by the flavourful fillings. Be it the juicy grilled chicken or the colourful mix of vegetables, tacos are a delicious little bundle of joy that often lifts your mood. But have you ever seen shrimp tacos being made? If not, Kylie Jenner is here to show how it's done. On Wednesday, November 19, the beauty mogul dropped a video on Instagram, sharing the recipe for shrimp tacos, which she made after nearly 5 years.





Kylie Jenner began the preparation process by slicing a few tomatoes into tiny pieces and dicing some Spanish onions. Next, she poured some virgin olive oil into a pan, followed by adding the veggies and coriander leaves. After that, a sprinkle of salt and a generous amount of seasoning went into the mix, which Kylie allowed to simmer on a low flame. "I need to start a cooking show," she said.





In the following step, Kylie Jenner poured another batch of olive oil into a separate pan where she fried some potatoes. She added shrimp and vegetables to the mix and cooked them for some time. Once done, she fried tortilla sheets in the olive oil and folded them to create the shape of tacos. The shrimp and veggies were put into the taco, and a squeeze of lemon later, the dish was ready to be savoured. Kylie took a scrumptious bite of the shrimp taco, and her expression was clear proof that she loved her own preparation. Watch the complete video here.

Like Kylie Jenner, if you also want to prepare non-veg tacos at home, then look nowhere else. Here's the recipe for lip-smacking chicken tacos:

Ingredients:

5 garlic cloves

500 grams of chopped and shredded chicken

1 tbsp of ground cumin

Salt to taste

1/2 tbsp oregano

Spring onions

Coriander

Lime

Jalapenos

Method:

Subtly fry the garlic in an oil-laden pan until golden. Toss in the shredded chicken with cumin, salt and oregano before cooking for about five minutes. Assemble onto your hot tortillas with the onions, coriander, jalapenos and a squeeze of lime.

Drizzle some salsa on top and enjoy. Read all about it here.