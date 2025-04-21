On a scorching summer day, nothing beats a refreshing glass of sugarcane juice - especially when you are on the go. Street vendors selling this drink feel like lifesavers during those hot days. But despite the steady foot traffic, many of these vendors may struggle to make consistent earnings. What if there were a way to help them reach more people? Well, that is exactly what a kind-hearted woman from Bengaluru did, and it's winning her praise online. The woman helped a local sugarcane juice vendor in Banashankari by listing her business on Google Maps. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), she shared her experience of discovering a juice stall run by Latha, a warm and hardworking woman well-known in the neighbourhood. What made the stall stand out? As per the X user, it was spotless - not a single fly near the glasses or machine. Latha's welcoming vibe made the visit even more enjoyable. Wanting to support her in a meaningful way, the woman decided to list the stall on Google Maps to help more people discover this clean and charming spot.

Also Read: Story Of Elderly Couple Selling Snacks At Thane Station Wins Hearts Online





The woman's post read, "Please visit this sugarcane shop anytime you are in the area. Run by the sweetest, most hospitable lady - Latha. Keeps the premises super clean, no flies covering the machine or glasses. My way of thanking her...also added her business to Google Maps. #Banashankari."

Here is how people reacted to the woman's act of kindness:

A user wrote, “Thanks for promoting genuine ones...much appreciated.”

Another one added, “Adding her business to Google Maps. Best thing you could have done!”

“Good positive vibes,” read a comment.

A person said, “Cut sugarcane pieces in the fridge, wow that's impressive! Wish I could visit them.”

What do you think about this post? Tell us in the comments.





Also Read: British Man Shows Friends How To Eat Golgappas, Internet Applauds