Lara Dutta celebrated her 47th birthday on April 16. It was a through-and-through sweet affair. The actress turned a day older with husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira by her side. Lara posted a set of pictures on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into the celebrations. The family enjoyed a dinner outing featuring an assortment of lip-smacking desserts. The album opens to a lovely shot of Lara and Mahesh relishing what appears to be a brownie delight, topped with crunchy nuts. A separate bowl, presumably filled with chocolate sauce, was also served with the brownie. There were beverage glasses on the table as well.

Up next, Lara Dutta and Saira dug into a delicious Taiwanese pineapple cake. Interestingly, the creamy dessert came with bubbly edges. It was topped with what looked like edible leaves and a white chocolate bar. The mother-daughter duo posed for an adorable photo, flashing beaming smiles, ready to take a scrumptious bite of the cake. Oh, you thought that was it? Well, not quite. In the last frame, Lara Dutta was seen gleefully holding a plate featuring a slice of red velvet cake. The entire cake was kept in front of her. It had layers of cream on the outside and delectable cherry fillings on the inside. A drizzle of chocolate syrup on the top was indeed the icing on the cake.

Lara Dutta's side note read, “One more round around the sun done right….. Thank you for the wishes, the blessings, the prayers and the love! Grateful for all of it!”

Watch the full post below:

Previously, Lara Dutta set the weekend mode right by indulging in an appetising breakfast spread. Since Lara harbours a sweet tooth, there were a myriad of mini pastries too. From glazed cherry tea cakes to juicy blueberry ones, fresh cream-laden bites and delectable pop-tarts: the palette was worth drooling over. Accompanying the sweet treats was a cup of black coffee and buns served with jam and jelly.

Lara Dutta's sweet cravings are making us feel the sugar rush.