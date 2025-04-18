Sandwiches and fries — this popular food combo is the go-to comfort snack for many. The satisfying bite of fresh bread, stuffed with juicy fillings, paired with salty-crispy fries, is the kind of joy that needs no calorie count. Don't know about you, but Diana Penty agrees with us wholeheartedly. On Thursday, the actress dropped a super-relatable video on Instagram. In the clip, we can see her hair being done. While the hairdressers were at it, guess what Diana was doing? Munching on hot fries and relishing lip-smacking sandwiches, of course. She held a tray filled with these delectables, proving that glam sessions are better with good food. The text layout presented a POV situation that read, “You're always eating junk food,” to which Diana's answer was, “God forbid a girl likes to keep herself happy.” Her caption was a sweet warning that said, “God forbid you ever meet a hungry Diana.”





Watch the full post below:

Diana Penty's foodie outings can trigger our cravings any day. Previously, the actress offered fans a glimpse into her cheat meal on Instagram. Her appetising spread comprised a platter of brown bread sandwiches layered with lettuce and veggies and another bowl of crunchy, golden potato chips. Diana's caption read, “Me after 1 day of going to the gym." Come on, we have all faced it, haven't we? Read the full story here.





Diana Penty is a fan of authentic Indian dishes too. Well, we are not making the claims; the actress proved it herself on her visit to the Pink City, aka Jaipur in Rajasthan. During her work visit, Diana made sure to scoop some time out from her busy schedule and embark on a culinary journey. Her motto? To indulge in the bliss of authentic Rajasthani cuisine. Diana enjoyed a wholesome traditional thali featuring the flavourful dal, baati churma. She also treated her taste buds to a bowl of kadhi and stir-fried vegetables served with roti and pickles. Her side note read, “Work hard, eat harder." We are drooling! Click here to know more.





Diana Penty's gastronomical expeditions are every foodie's dream.