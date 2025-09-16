Crispy fried chicken is a universal favourite. Its crunchy exterior paired with juicy tenderness inside creates a mouthwatering experience for the palate. Over time, the dish has transcended borders and cultures, with each region adding its own secret ingredients and techniques to the mix. From spicy Korean yangnyeom chicken to the Canadian poutine-topped variety, the possibilities are endless. But just when we thought we had seen every possible take on fried chicken, the internet surprised us with something completely unexpected.





A video showing how to make fried chicken with Lays chips breading recently went viral on social media. Shared on Instagram, the video featured a vlogger marinating chicken in a mixture of Indian spices, egg and cornflour. Then, he rolls the chicken in crushed Lay's chips – specifically the Magic Masala flavour – and air-fries them to golden brown perfection.

The side note read, "Mixing two of my favourite things. Try this fried chicken with blue lays 'breading'. Fried in my future heirloom air fryer."







The clip went viral on Instagram with half a million views. Internet users expressed their admiration for the creative recipe in the comments section.





One user wrote, "Liked, saved, def trying."





Another added, "Wow! Looks delicious."





Someone else commented, "That's sounding like it's gonna taste."





"Okay this is something I need to make like rn," remarked a foodie.





"I've tried with mad angles," read a comment.





A user suggested, "You can squeeze some Gondhoraj lebu on that egg mixture.... I think it's going to taste more interesting."





A foodie said, "How about trying these with chicken wings, with some salsa marinade?"

Would you like to try Lays fried chicken? Let us know in the comments.