Pani puri is one of the most loved Indian snacks. Agree? The way in which the spices and chutneys smoothly blend with the bursting sounds of the puris creates a lasting impression on the taste buds as well as the heart. But imagine these being stuffed with avocado. A game-changing twist, isn't it? Recently, food blogger Karan Marwah posted a video on Instagram capturing the fascinating fusion of avocado and pani puri in Delhi NCR, leaving social media in a stir.





The video begins with the influencer saying, "If you thought avocado was a fad, then brace yourself because it has entered the chat. Oh, I mean the chaat. Yes, you can now savour avocado pani puri in Delhi NCR," and then the camera showcases a glimpse of the pani puri stall - Prince Chaat in Galleria Market, Gurgaon.





For Rs 220, you get 6 pieces of crispy pani puri stuffed with fresh chilled mashed avocado with some chopped onions and tomatoes instead of your regular aloo masala. Afterwards, he can be seen savouring the unique fusion of avocado and pani puri, mentioning, "And hand on my heart, I really enjoyed this fusion and not going for it again."

Further, sharing his thoughts about the use of avocado in a much-loved Indian street food dish, Karan told NDTV Food, "While avocado and pani puri might sound like a whimsical combination, even our humble aloo as a filling would've sounded absurd before the early 17th century because the potato was also not native to India, just like avocado. It instead came to India via the Portuguese. I feel avocado can be given a shot in chaat as an occasional indulgence if not a frequent outing snack."

The avocado pani puri video received mixed reactions from foodies on the internet:





A viewer wrote, "I have tried avocado chat once and it tasted very good." Another person added, "Looks so yummy."





Meanwhile, many others were shocked by the fusion of avocado and pani puri. A person wrote, "We definitely don't need this." Echoing the same emotion, a social media user said, "Noooooo. How can one put avocado in pani puri..." Another added, "There is no need .... Everyone likes the normal one." "Sushi pakoda loading," read a hilarious comment.





A few others also talked about the high price of avocado pani puri. One wrote, "I am happy after eating it for Rs 30." Another added, "Did you say Rs 220 for 6, koi nai hum Rs 20 ka 6 khalenge (no worry, we will eat 6 normal pani puris in 20 rupess)."

What do you think about the unique combination of avocado and pani puri? Do let us know in the comments.