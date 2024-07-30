Brooklyn Beckham, son of football legend David Beckham, seems to have put on his chef's apron. How do we know? Well, he has shared a video on Instagram showing viewers how to make almond milk at home. We are all ears. “Fresh almond milk for my Mrs x,” he captioned the post. In the clip, Brooklyn can be seen pouring skin-on almonds and water into a large glass jar. Closing the lid he put the jar inside the refrigerator. Presumably, after the almonds got a little softer he mixed them into a blender. The result? A chunky-gooey dripping paste. He poured the mix into a sieve and started squeezing the mashed almonds to extract the milk and collected it in a separate bowl. We are taking notes.

Oh, you thought that was it? Well, not quite. In the next step, Brooklyn Beckham poured the almond milk extract into a glass bottle, wrapped securely with a napkin. He squeezed out some more milk from the soaked napkin until the container was full. He spilled the milk into a wine glass. For the final touch, Brooklyn drizzled vanilla extract into the milk sprinkled some sugar, and added a generous amount of cinnamon powder. He mixed the consistency with a spoon and voila! Homemade almond milk was ready to be served.

David Beckham was quick to comment on his son's post. “Love this. Can you make me some?” he requested. Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz admitted that she was “obsessed” with the drink.

Social media users also shared their opinions on the beverage. “I love lots of vanilla and cinnamon too,” confessed a foodie.

“You can do almond muffins with the rest,” suggested another.

A user expressed their desire to give the almond milk preparation a try. “Looks so easy to do, thank you so much for this,” they wrote.

A person found the drink to be “Nice and fresh”

Begging to differ, a critic pointed out, “That amount of vanilla and cinnamon is diabolical”

